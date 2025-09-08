Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi visits III Marine Expeditionary Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, center right, commanding general of Western Army, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, salute during a formal greeting at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 29, 2025. Lt. Gen. Toriumi visited III MEF to discuss topics pertaining to integration of future exercises, training events, and joint ground commander meetings. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)