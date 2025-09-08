Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi visits III Marine Expeditionary Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, left, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, walks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, commanding general of Western Army, at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 29, 2025. Lt. Gen. Toriumi visited III MEF to discuss topics pertaining to integration of future exercises, training events, and joint ground commander meetings. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)