    Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi visits III Marine Expeditionary Force [Image 2 of 3]

    Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi visits III Marine Expeditionary Force

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, right, commanding general of Western Army and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, shake hands during a formal greeting at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 29, 2025. Lt. Gen. Toriumi visited III MEF to discuss topics pertaining to integration of future exercises, training events, and joint ground commander meetings. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    JGSDF
    III MEF
    Western Army
    Distinguished Visitor

