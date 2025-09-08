Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Atlantic Financial Conference Sharpens Skills, Strengthens Warfighter Support [Image 4 of 4]

    NAVFAC Atlantic Financial Conference Sharpens Skills, Strengthens Warfighter Support

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by JC Kreidel 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

    During the five-day financial management conference, NAVFAC Atlantic Commander Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros spoke on the systems enterprise’s initiatives underway and new strategic plan. With three lines of effort - Sharpen NAVFAC's focus on construction, engineering and contracting; Drive NAVFAC toward a lean, accountable and integrated organization; Recruit, develop and retain a NAVFAC workforce that drives readiness and deterrence - he gave attendees clear direction on the future and how they can each drive mission goals.

