During the five-day financial management conference, NAVFAC Atlantic Commander Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros spoke on the systems enterprise’s initiatives underway and new strategic plan. With three lines of effort - Sharpen NAVFAC's focus on construction, engineering and contracting; Drive NAVFAC toward a lean, accountable and integrated organization; Recruit, develop and retain a NAVFAC workforce that drives readiness and deterrence - he gave attendees clear direction on the future and how they can each drive mission goals.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9299930
|VIRIN:
|250827-N-N2125-1092
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.65 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Atlantic Financial Conference Sharpens Skills, Strengthens Warfighter Support [Image 4 of 4], by JC Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Atlantic Financial Conference Sharpens Skills, Strengthens Warfighter Support
No keywords found.