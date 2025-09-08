NAVFAC Atlantic Financial Conference Sharpens Skills, Strengthens Warfighter Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVFAC Atlantic Commander Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros emphasized the enterprise’s unique role in enabling the Fleet during the five-day conference financial management conference Aug. 25-29 in Norfolk, Va. “NAVFAC is focused on the main thing: construction, engineering and contracting,” Cuadros said. “We are aligned with SECNAV, CNO and CMC priorities to enable warfighting. To do this, we’re promoting efficiency and agility."