    NAVFAC Atlantic Financial Conference Sharpens Skills, Strengthens Warfighter Support [Image 3 of 4]

    NAVFAC Atlantic Financial Conference Sharpens Skills, Strengthens Warfighter Support

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Michael Morris 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

    NAVFAC Atlantic Commander Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros emphasized the enterprise’s unique role in enabling the Fleet during the five-day conference financial management conference Aug. 25-29 in Norfolk, Va. “NAVFAC is focused on the main thing: construction, engineering and contracting,” Cuadros said. “We are aligned with SECNAV, CNO and CMC priorities to enable warfighting. To do this, we’re promoting efficiency and agility."

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 16:07
    Photo ID: 9299912
    VIRIN: 250827-N-N2125-1086
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.02 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
