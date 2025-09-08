NAVFAC Atlantic Financial Conference Sharpens Skills, Strengthens Warfighter Support

NAVFAC Atlantic’s financial conference Aug. 25-29 featured topics ranging from end-to-end business processes and accountability metrics to workforce development, standardization frameworks, and customer support partnerships. Breakout sessions allowed participants to work through practical issues, such as year-end closeout, project structures, and audit requirements.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9299909
|VIRIN:
|250825-N-N2125-1007
|Resolution:
|800x572
|Size:
|55.81 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
