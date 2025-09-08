MU2 Caton's Family Receives Certificates of Appreciation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU, HAWAII (August 27, 2025) - During his reenlistment ceremony, Musician 2nd Class Daniel Caton, guitar instrumentalist, poses for a photo with his family as they receive Certificates of Appreciation from LT Joel Thiesfeldt, Fleet Bandmaster, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera/Released)