    MU2 Caton Poses for a Photo with Band Leadership following Reenlistment [Image 1 of 5]

    MU2 Caton Poses for a Photo with Band Leadership following Reenlistment

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (August 27, 2025) - Senior Chief Musicians Vincent Moody, Leading Chief Petty Officer, and Justin Glenn, Senior Enlisted Leader, along with LT Joel Thiesfeldt, Fleet Bandmaster, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, pose for a photo with Musician 2nd Class Daniel Caton following his reenlistment ceremony on Ford Island. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera/Released)

