HONOLULU, HAWAII (August 27, 2025) - Senior Chief Musicians Vincent Moody, Leading Chief Petty Officer, and Justin Glenn, Senior Enlisted Leader, along with LT Joel Thiesfeldt, Fleet Bandmaster, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, pose for a photo with Musician 2nd Class Daniel Caton following his reenlistment ceremony on Ford Island. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9299876
|VIRIN:
|250827-N-XE085-1075
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|15.99 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MU2 Caton Poses for a Photo with Band Leadership following Reenlistment [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.