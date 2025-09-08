HONOLULU, HAWAII (August 27, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Daniel Caton, guitar instrumentalist, receives his Certificate of Reenlistment from LT Joel Thiesfeldt, Fleet Bandmaster, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9299877
|VIRIN:
|250827-N-XE085-1062
|Resolution:
|5461x3645
|Size:
|11.2 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MU2 Caton Receives Certificate of Reenlistment [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.