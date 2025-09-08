SAN DIEGO (Sept. 8, 2025) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Heaven Edoigbe, from Brooklyn, N.Y., grills chicken in a galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Sept. 8, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9299626
|VIRIN:
|250908-N-ND136-1051
|Resolution:
|3813x2724
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Food Preparation [Image 4 of 4], by SA Maddix Almeyda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.