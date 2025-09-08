Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Food Preparation [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Food Preparation

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Maddix Almeyda 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 8, 2025) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Heaven Edoigbe, from Brooklyn, N.Y., grills chicken in a galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Sept. 8, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Food Preparation [Image 4 of 4], by SA Maddix Almeyda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

