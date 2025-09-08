USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 8, 2025) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Destiny Aranda, from Bronx, N.Y., performs maintenance on a boiler in a galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Sept. 8, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)