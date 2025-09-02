302d Civil Engineer Squadron change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Rebecca Bucher (right), prior 302d Civil Engineer Squadron commander, removed her squadron patch from her uniform and placed it onto the uniform of Maj. Stephanie Alley (left), newest 302 CES commander, during a formal change of command ceremony Sep. 7, 2025, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)