    302d Civil Engineer Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    302d Civil Engineer Squadron change of command ceremony

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Col. Brett Schumer, 302d Airlift Wing deputy commander, hands the 302d Civil Engineer Squadron guidon to Maj. Stephanie Alley, newest 302 CES commander, during a formal change of command ceremony Sep. 7, 2025, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 9299142
    VIRIN: 250907-F-ZJ473-1003
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302d Civil Engineer Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civil engineer
    ceremony
    transfer
    leadership
    command

