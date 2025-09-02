302d Civil Engineer Squadron change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Rebecca Bucher (left), former 302d Civil Engineer Squadron commander, and Maj. Stephanie Alley, new 302 CES commander, acknowledge the squadron as they're introduced during a formal change of command ceremony Sep. 7, 2025, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)