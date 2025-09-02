Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    302d Civil Engineer Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Rebecca Bucher (left), former 302d Civil Engineer Squadron commander, and Maj. Stephanie Alley, new 302 CES commander, acknowledge the squadron as they're introduced during a formal change of command ceremony Sep. 7, 2025, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 9299140
    VIRIN: 250907-F-ZJ473-1001
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    This work, 302d Civil Engineer Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    civil engineer
    ceremony
    transfer
    leadership
    command

