Marauder of the Week: SSgt Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron power production technician, showcases a generator monitoring system during a squadron tour where he was recognized as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 2, 2025. Reyes-Olan was recognized for his leadership in strengthening flight line capabilities and maintaining readiness in support of joint force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)