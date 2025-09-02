Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan [Image 3 of 5]

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron power production technician, showcases a generator monitoring system during a squadron tour where he was recognized as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 2, 2025. Reyes-Olan was recognized for his leadership in strengthening flight line capabilities and maintaining readiness in support of joint force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 05:25
    VIRIN: 250902-F-NI494-1162
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    marauder of the week

