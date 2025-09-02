Marauder of the Week: SSgt Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, right, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, coins Staff Sgt. Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron power production technician, as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 2, 2025. Through proactive measures, Reyes-Olan preserved uninterrupted operations and protected mission-essential facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 05:25
|Photo ID:
|9298806
|VIRIN:
|250902-F-NI494-1028
|Resolution:
|5666x3770
|Size:
|14.55 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
