Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron power production technician, takes a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 2, 2025. Reyes-Olan was recognized as Marauder of the Week for his comprehensive oversight in safeguarding vital assets and ensuring the wing’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 05:25
    Photo ID: 9298805
    VIRIN: 250902-F-NI494-1214
    Resolution: 3686x4608
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marauder of the Week: SSgt Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan
    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan
    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan
    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan
    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    marauder of the week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download