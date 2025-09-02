Marauder of the Week: SSgt Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jahn Carlos Reyes-Olan, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron power production technician, takes a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 2, 2025. Reyes-Olan was recognized as Marauder of the Week for his comprehensive oversight in safeguarding vital assets and ensuring the wing’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)