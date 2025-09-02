Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-501st Desert Knights at Saber Junction 25 [Image 4 of 7]

    2-501st Desert Knights at Saber Junction 25

    GERMANY

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Sveen 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A soldier with the 2-501st Desert Knights reacts to contact during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany Sep. 6, 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that U.S., Allied and partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew R. Sveen)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 04:59
    Photo ID: 9298790
    VIRIN: 250906-A-NQ756-1002
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-501st Desert Knights at Saber Junction 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Andrew Sveen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

