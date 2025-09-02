A soldier with the 2-501st Desert Knights gets into firing position while reacting to contact during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany Sep. 6, 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that U.S., Allied and partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew R. Sveen)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 04:59
|Photo ID:
|9298788
|VIRIN:
|250906-A-NQ756-1013
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-501st Desert Knights at Saber Junction 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Andrew Sveen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.