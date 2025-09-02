2-501st Desert Knights at Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier with the 2-501st Desert Knights dons his advanced combat helmet during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany Sep. 6, 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that U.S., Allied and partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew R. Sveen)