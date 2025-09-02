Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFK Dragon Spotlight

    SFK Dragon Spotlight

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Andres Nunez, 75th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems, target development analyst, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase Braaten, 8th Operations Support Squadron, targeting analyst, have collaborated in merging Space Force depth of knowledge in the space domain and Air Force expertise in targeting at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 02:08
    Photo ID: 9298668
    VIRIN: 250821-X-ZZ999-1003
    Resolution: 4228x5482
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    SFK Dragon Spotlight
    SFK Dragon Spotlight

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SFK Dragon Spotlight: Targeting analysts bridge air, space, and combined capabilities at Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

