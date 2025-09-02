SFK Dragon Spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Andres Nunez, 75th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems, target development analyst, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase Braaten, 8th Operations Support Squadron, targeting analyst, have collaborated in merging Space Force depth of knowledge in the space domain and Air Force expertise in targeting at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. (courtesy photo)