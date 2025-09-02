U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Andres Nunez, 75th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems, target development analyst, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase Braaten, 8th Operations Support Squadron, targeting analyst, have collaborated in merging Space Force depth of knowledge in the space domain and Air Force expertise in targeting at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 02:08
|Photo ID:
|9298668
|VIRIN:
|250821-X-ZZ999-1003
|Resolution:
|4228x5482
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SFK Dragon Spotlight [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SFK Dragon Spotlight: Targeting analysts bridge air, space, and combined capabilities at Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
No keywords found.