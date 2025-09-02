SFK Dragon Spotlight: Targeting analysts bridge air, space, and combined capabilities at Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Andres Nunez, 75th Intelligence, Surveillance, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Andres Nunez, 75th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems, target development analyst, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase Braaten, 8th Operations Support Squadron, targeting analyst, have collaborated in merging Space Force depth of knowledge in the space domain and Air Force expertise in targeting at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 exercise saw a unique convergence of targeting expertise as U.S. Air Force targeting analysts and a U.S. Space Force intel Guardian worked together to enhance joint and combined operational effectiveness.



Augmentees supporting UFS 25 deployed to participate in the exercise, focusing on constructing capabilities to deliver intelligence for target development and building relationships to bring Space Force – Korea closer to full operational capacity.



Additionally, the augmentees brought in traditional targeting processes and helped foster interoperability with Republic of Korea partners.



"Our big efforts so far have been trying to help SFK figure out how to not only leverage their space domain specialization to support the joint or combined forces targeting efforts, but also help start to figure out the processes needed to coordinate and request support from forces who are better specialized in other domains," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Werdehausen, 8th Operational Support Squadron, targeting analyst.



The participation of targeting analysts highlights the evolving nature of modern warfare and the increasing importance of cross-domain integration. Their efforts during UFS 25 aim to streamline intelligence sharing and ensure a unified approach to targeting across various domains.



"Our members gained critical knowledge of how to operate in a combined environment and learned the importance of working with our ROK counterparts to ensure we know how to fight tonight and together," said U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Andres Nunez, 75th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems, target development analyst.



By bridging the gap between air, space, and allied capabilities, these analysts are contributing to a more agile and resilient defense posture on the Korean Peninsula. During UFS 25, the team collaborated to integrate Space Force capabilities into the joint targeting process, leveraging their combined expertise to identify optimal contributions and develop new operational processes.