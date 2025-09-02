CFAS Hosts Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ombudsmen for Sasebo-based commands pose for a group photo during the Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information up and down the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)