CFAS Hosts Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez speaks during the Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon at CFAS in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information up and down the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)