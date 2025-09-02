CFAS Hosts Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 Ombudsman Katherine Rocha and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Ombudsman Cagney Lopez cut the cake during an Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information up and down the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)