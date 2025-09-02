Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Hosts Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon [Image 1 of 4]

    CFAS Hosts Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 Ombudsman Katherine Rocha and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Ombudsman Cagney Lopez cut the cake during an Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information up and down the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 21:24
    Photo ID: 9298525
    VIRIN: 250905-N-KW679-1021
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Hosts Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ombudsman
    sasebo
    cfas

