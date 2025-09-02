Tripoli’s Annuel Body Composition Assessment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Davonne Scales, from Queens, New York, takes measurement of Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jared Velarde, from Long Beach, California, during a body composition assessment aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 2, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)