Tripoli’s Annuel Body Composition Assessment

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Stephen Ramirez, from San Diego, takes measurement of Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Ciaran O’Neill, from San Francisco, California, during a body composition assessment aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 25, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)