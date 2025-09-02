Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli’s Annuel Body Composition Assessment [Image 2 of 3]

    Tripoli’s Annuel Body Composition Assessment

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Stephen Ramirez, from San Diego, takes measurement of Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Ciaran O’Neill, from San Francisco, California, during a body composition assessment aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 25, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 20:51
    Photo ID: 9298513
    VIRIN: 250902-N-JE839-1024
    Resolution: 1701x1134
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    LHA7
    Navy

