Tripoli’s Annuel Body Composition Assessment

Airman Markjoshner Dait, from Meadville, Pennsylvania, gets his height measured for a body composition assessment aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 2, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 20:51
|Photo ID:
|9298512
|VIRIN:
|250902-N-JE839-1005
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
