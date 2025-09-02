Lieutenant Commander MacAvoy Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Sarah Long, a native of Atlanta, pins Lt. Cmdr. Samuel MacAvoy, a native of Laurinburg, North Carolina, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), with a commander collar device during his promotion ceremony on the flight deck Aug. 31, 2025. The Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Normand Basque)