    Lieutenant Commander MacAvoy Promotion [Image 3 of 4]

    Lieutenant Commander MacAvoy Promotion

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Seaman Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Ensign Sarah Long, a native of Atlanta, pins Lt. Cmdr. Samuel MacAvoy, a native of Laurinburg, North Carolina, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), with a commander collar device during his promotion ceremony on the flight deck Aug. 31, 2025. The Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Normand Basque)

    This work, Lieutenant Commander MacAvoy Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SN Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

