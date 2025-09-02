Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Elvis Tambinyou, from Orange Park, Florida, participates in a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation extravaganza event on the flight deck, Sept. 1, 2025. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 20:53
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Labor Day on the Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

