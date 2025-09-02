Labor Day on the Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Elvis Tambinyou, from Orange Park, Florida, participates in a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation extravaganza event on the flight deck, Sept. 1, 2025. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)