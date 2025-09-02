Labor Day on the Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) play cornhole during a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation extravaganza on the flight deck, Sept. 1, 2025. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)