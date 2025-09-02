Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) play cornhole during a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation extravaganza on the flight deck, Sept. 1, 2025. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 20:53
|Photo ID:
|9298497
|VIRIN:
|250901-N-CO542-1219
|Resolution:
|3125x2083
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Labor Day on the Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.