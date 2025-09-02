Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon ESGR Honors Cunningham, Welcomes Owens as New State Chair [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon ESGR Honors Cunningham, Welcomes Owens as New State Chair

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Incoming Oregon ESGR Chair Cecil Owens

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9298168
    VIRIN: 250819-A-ZJ128-6517
    Resolution: 5035x6524
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon ESGR Honors Cunningham, Welcomes Owens as New State Chair [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon ESGR Honors Cunningham, Welcomes Owens as New State Chair
    Oregon ESGR Honors Cunningham, Welcomes Owens as New State Chair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon ESGR Honors Cunningham, Welcomes Owens as New State Chair

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download