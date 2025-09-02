Oregon ESGR Honors Cunningham, Welcomes Owens as New State Chair

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) is honoring Brig. Gen. (ret.) Jim Cunningham, U.S. Air Force and Oregon Air National Guard, as he completes his service as the state chair and welcomes retired Sgt. Maj. Cecil Owens, the current director of the Oregon National Guard State ESGR Committee as the incoming chair. The transition marks the continuation of a strong legacy in Oregon of volunteer leadership supporting Guard and Reserve members, their families and the employers who stand behind them. Cunningham will continue to serve Oregon at the national level on the ESGR Outreach subcommittee.



Cunningham, who lives in Sisters, Oregon, began his military career with eight years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot during the Vietnam War. He later served with the California Air National Guard before joining the Oregon Air National Guard in 1979. Rising through the ranks, Cunningham became the first wing commander of the 142nd Fighter Wing in Portland and served in other top leadership roles including Commander of the Oregon Air National Guard.



After decades of military service, Cunningham received a call from a former colleague about ESGR.



“They asked if I wanted to learn more, and before I knew it, I was the Central Oregon chair,” he said.

In 2022, Cunningham agreed to serve as Oregon’s ESGR state chair. The ESGR state chair is the top volunteer leader in Oregon, appointed by the Secretary of Defense to guide the state committee. The chair oversees outreach, recognition programs, and volunteer efforts, while also serving as a bridge between Guard and Reserve members, their employers, and military leaders.



“It’s about relationships,” Cunningham said. “You have to build them with employers, unit commanders, and volunteers. That’s how ESGR makes a difference.”



During his tenure, Cunningham said he worked closely with ESGR program coordinator Cecil Owens and Volunteer Support Technician Andrew Philpott, ensuring the organization had the right people in place. He also highlighted the importance of collaboration, including with the Oregon National Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold.



“He really values ESGR, and we need to do everything we can to support him,” Cunningham said.

That philosophy aligns with the vision of Gronewold, who has made developing relationships with Oregon employers a key part of the Guard’s mission, recognizing that strong employer support is vital to military readiness.



“The Oregon National Guard depends on the commitment of our employers just as much as we depend on our Soldiers and Airmen,” Gronewold said. “When employers support service members, they strengthen not only their communities, but our state’s overall readiness.”



Cunningham said he is proud of Oregon’s nationally recognized ombudsmen program, which helps resolve workplace conflicts related to military service.



“Oregon has one of the best ombudsmen programs in the country,” he said. “It’s a critical link between employers and unit commanders, making it easier for all three to be connected.”



Reflecting on his military service and time as chair, Cunningham said Guard and Reservists are reliable, show up on time, follow orders, and bring leadership skills employers can use.



“I’m proud of what we accomplished. My greatest achievement was leaving it better than I found it, with great people to carry on,” said Cunningham.



Owens, a retired sergeant major in the Oregon National Guard, takes over as the new Oregon ESGR state chair. He brings experience to the Oregon ESGR team. In addition to his role as program coordinator Owens has also served as ESGR outreach subcommittee vice chair and as a national ESGR state chair emeritus, making him uniquely qualified to step into the leadership role.



“Cecil is the right person for this job,” Cunningham said. “He’s been at the heart of ESGR in Oregon, and he understands what it takes. I know the program will continue to thrive under his leadership.”



Owens will lead Oregon ESGR’s mission of promoting cooperation and understanding between Guard and Reserve Component service members and their civilian employers. He will also oversee the outreach, awards, and volunteer programs that help build and sustain critical employer support.



“After 30 years of military service, where my purpose was mentoring and caring for Soldiers and Airmen, ESGR gives me the chance to carry that legacy forward. I volunteer because I believe in honoring those who serve and ensuring they have the support they need from their employers. This mission is personal, and I’m proud to continue serving those who stand for us,” said Owens.



Owens explained that as part of the Department of Defense, ESGR relies on a team of trained volunteers who dedicate their time to advocating for Guard and Reserve members and their employers.



“At ESGR, our mission is to champion employer support for the men and women serving in the National Guard and Reserve. Supportive employers are an integral part of our national defense. They play a vital role in readiness, retention, and recruiting. When employers stand behind their Guard and Reserve employees, they strengthen not only our service members, but our nation,” Owens said.

