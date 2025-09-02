Date Taken: 09.07.2025 Date Posted: 09.07.2025 15:13 Photo ID: 9298170 VIRIN: 250907-A-FS713-1215 Resolution: 2047x1365 Size: 284.14 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Oregon ESGR Honors Cunningham, Welcomes Owens as New State Chair [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.