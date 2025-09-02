NH Guard, El Salvador celebrate 25th anniversary of State Partnership Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte presents Col. Pablo Soriano, chief of staff of the Salvadoran Air Force, with a plaque to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the New Hampshire National Guard-El Salvador State Partnership Program on Sept. 6, 2025, at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington, N.H. The modest ceremony was held on the flight line between aerial demonstrations of the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)