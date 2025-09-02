Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH Guard, El Salvador celebrate 25th anniversary of State Partnership Program [Image 2 of 2]

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Col. Pablo Soriano, chief of the Salvadoran Air Force, presents NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities with a gift and plaque at the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show on Sept. 6, 2025, at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington, N.H. A modest ceremony was held on the flight line to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the State Partnership Program between El Salvador and the New Hampshire National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    NH National Guard, El Salvador celebrate 25th anniversary of State Partnership Program

