From left, Col. Pablo Soriano, chief of the Salvadoran Air Force, presents NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities with a gift and plaque at the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show on Sept. 6, 2025, at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington, N.H. A modest ceremony was held on the flight line to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the State Partnership Program between El Salvador and the New Hampshire National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9298210
|VIRIN:
|250906-Z-HA185-1802
|Resolution:
|3093x3093
|Size:
|651.83 KB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NH Guard, El Salvador celebrate 25th anniversary of State Partnership Program [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NH National Guard, El Salvador celebrate 25th anniversary of State Partnership Program
No keywords found.