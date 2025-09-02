Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH National Guard, El Salvador celebrate 25th anniversary of State Partnership Program

    NH Guard, El Salvador celebrate 25th anniversary of State Partnership Program

    Photo By Master Sgt. Charles Johnston | New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte presents Col. Pablo Soriano, chief of staff of the

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Story by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    New Hampshire and El Salvador celebrated the 25th anniversary of its State Partnership Program on Sept. 6 at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington.

    “It’s been 25 years of an exceptional partnership,” said Mikolaities, who is the fourth adjutant general to guide the program since 2000 when Maj. Gen. John Blair signed a formal declaration with Fuerza Armada de El Salvador under what was then a fledgling strategic initiative by the The National Guard.

    Today, SPP accounts for 115 partner-nations.

    The Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show provided a superspectacle backdrop for a modest flight-line ceremony with Governor Kelly Ayotte, NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities, and Col. Pablo Soriano, chief of staff of Fuera Aerea El Salvador.

    Commemorative gifts and plaques were exchanged after a vintage biplane with a daredevil standing atop its wing roared past. An estimated 43,000 visitors were treated to various aerial performances and static displays during the free show.

    “There’s been increasing engagements over the years, whether it’s Best Warrior or marksmanship events,” Soriano said. “Our countries have become close friends as a result of the partnership.”

    This work, NH National Guard, El Salvador celebrate 25th anniversary of State Partnership Program, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

