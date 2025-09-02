2025 State Fair Military Appreciation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen and Soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard, Veterans, their friends and families gather to celebrate the Minnesota State Fair’s 14th annual Military Appreciation Day August 8, 2025 in Falcon Heights. This year’s theme, “future face of the force,” recognizes the service and sacrifices made by generations of Minnesotans. (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen)