Airmen and Soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard, Veterans, their friends and families gather to celebrate the Minnesota State Fair’s 14th annual Military Appreciation Day August 8, 2025 in Falcon Heights. This year’s theme, “future face of the force,” recognizes the service and sacrifices made by generations of Minnesotans. (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9297783
|VIRIN:
|250826-Z-QH533-1047
|Resolution:
|5724x3816
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|FALCON HEIGHTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 State Fair Military Appreciation [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Abbygail Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.