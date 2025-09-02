Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 State Fair Military Appreciation [Image 10 of 12]

    2025 State Fair Military Appreciation

    FALCON HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Airmen and Soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard, Veterans, their friends and families gather to celebrate the Minnesota State Fair’s 14th annual Military Appreciation Day August 8, 2025 in Falcon Heights. This year’s theme, “future face of the force,” recognizes the service and sacrifices made by generations of Minnesotans. (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 11:17
    Photo ID: 9297786
    VIRIN: 250826-Z-QH533-1059
    Resolution: 5393x3595
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: FALCON HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA, US
