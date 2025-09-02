Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen Terry Tillis, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command, conducts a mission brief for Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany Sept. 6, 2025. Saber Junction is an annual exercise conducted by the 7th Army Training Command and JMRC, designed to assess the readiness of U.S. Army units to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with the participating Allied and partner nations.(U.S. Army Photo By Pfc. Aubrey Boyle)