Saber Junction

A Bulgarian soldier arrives to a Joint training at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. 7th Army Training Command Provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Photo By Pfc. Aubrey Boyle)
