Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saber Junction [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Saber Junction

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Aubrey Boyle 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A Bulgarian soldier arrives to a Joint training at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. 7th Army Training Command Provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Photo By Pfc. Aubrey Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 07:24
    Photo ID: 9297527
    VIRIN: 250826-A-KW239-1010
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Aubrey Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Saber Junction 25
    Saber Junction
    Saber Junction 25
    Saber Junction 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download