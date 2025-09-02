Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier keeps watch while mapping possible fields of fire during a field training at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. 7th Army Training Command Provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Photo By Pfc. Aubrey Boyle)