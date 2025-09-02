Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard sustains D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 2 of 4]

    Tennessee National Guard sustains D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Ruth, left, and Spc. Joshua Hodges, assigned to the Tennessee National Guard, provide equipment to Soldiers at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Sept. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    This work, Tennessee National Guard sustains D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

