U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Ruth, left, and Spc. Joshua Hodges, assigned to the Tennessee National Guard, provide equipment to Soldiers at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Sept. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 23:24
|Photo ID:
|9297414
|VIRIN:
|250904-Z-HE111-2002
|Resolution:
|6444x4296
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tennessee National Guard sustains D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tennessee National Guard sustains D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission
Army National Guard
Tennessee