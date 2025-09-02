Tennessee National Guard sustains D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

Photo By Sgt. Kalina Hyche | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Ruth, right, and Spc. Joshua Hodges, center, assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kalina Hyche | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Ruth, right, and Spc. Joshua Hodges, center, assigned to the Tennessee National Guard, provide equipment to Soldiers at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Sept. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard are delivering essential sustainment support to Task Force Volunteer during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in ensuring Guard members remain equipped, supplied and ready to safeguard the nation’s capital.



Operating from a logistics support area on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and forward positions across the District, Tennessee sustainment and supply personnel provide the critical resources that enable mission success. From maintaining accountability of sensitive equipment to distributing mission-essential gear, supply professionals ensure every patrol element and command team can remain focused on public safety.



“By equipping our Guardsmen with the tools they need, we’re ensuring Task Force Volunteer is a strong, capable force,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Ruth, unit supply sergeant of the 269th Military Police Company. “Investment in preparation today directly translates to mission success tomorrow. Our Soldiers and Airmen are prepared to accomplish their mission.”



Sustainment requires a constant rhythm. Bulk supplies move into staging areas, hand receipts transfer equipment as elements rotate, and forward supply teams push essentials directly to patrol sites. Anchored in Army logistics principles, this process ensures resources flow seamlessly from warehouse to warfighter, keeping every element of the mission fully resourced and ready.



For the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, sustainment is more than routine, it is decisive. Tennessee supply personnel anticipate mission requirements, adapt schedules to match operational shifts, and pre-position resources ahead of taskings. This approach allows leaders to maintain a presence across the city without interruption.



“Making sure Soldiers and Airmen have what they need; that’s what gets me up in the morning,” said U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Hodges, senior supply specialist assigned to the 269th Military Police Company. “I take pride knowing that when our team is equipped and ready, I’ve done my job right. Seeing a unit roll out and knowing they have everything needed to accomplish their mission; it gives me a sense of purpose.”



About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. While medics, military police and security teams provide visible presence, supply professionals ensure they remain sustained, equipped and mission capable.



