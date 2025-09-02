Tennessee National Guard sustains D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Hodges assigned to the Tennessee National Guard, provide equipment to Soldiers at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Sept. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)