Soldiers of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) are welcomed home during their demobilization ceremony at the Salem Armory Auditorium, September 6, 2025, in Salem, Ore. The 41st IBCT returned home from a year-long deployment to Kosovo as part of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 23:20
|Photo ID:
|9297409
|VIRIN:
|250906-Z-UZ129-1044
|Resolution:
|3952x2629
|Size:
|703.14 KB
|Location:
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Guard Welcomes Home the 41st IBCT from Kosovo
No keywords found.