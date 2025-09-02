Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Col. Peter Helzer, commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), salutes the flag during their demobilization ceremony at the Salem Armory Auditorium, September 6, 2025, in Salem, Ore. The 41st IBCT returned home from a year-long deployment to Kosovo as part of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 23:20
    Photo ID: 9297403
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-UZ129-1014
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony
    41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony
    41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony
    41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony
    41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony
    41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony
    41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony
    41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony
    41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Guard Welcomes Home the 41st IBCT from Kosovo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    demobilization
    Oregon National Guard
    Army
    Kosovo
    KFOR
    41st IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download