41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony

Col. Peter Helzer, commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), salutes the flag during their demobilization ceremony at the Salem Armory Auditorium, September 6, 2025, in Salem, Ore. The 41st IBCT returned home from a year-long deployment to Kosovo as part of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)