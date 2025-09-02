41st IBCT Demobilization Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Doug Grafe, advisor to the Office of Gov. Tina Kotek on wildfire and military affairs, addresses attendees on behalf of the governor at the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s (IBCT) demobilization ceremony at the Salem Armory Auditorium, September 6, 2025, in Salem, Ore. The 41st IBCT returned home from a year-long deployment to Kosovo as part of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)