Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers participate in two-day combatives course at Fort Belvoir

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Andrew Devine, dark shirt, assigned to the 260th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), District of Columbia Army National Guard, instructs Soldiers with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, during a two-day self-defense course at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Sept. 2, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor)